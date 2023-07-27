Girl Scouts selling fair doughnuts Saturday
AUBURN — Girl Scout Troop 20121 is selling fair doughnuts to raise funds for a trip to the National Girl Scout Convention in Florida.
The Auburn Kiwanis Club is making the doughnuts in support of the Girl Scouts. Doughnuts will be available for $10 per dozen at the Auburn farmers market at 7 a.m. and at 9 a.m. at Advanced Auto, across from Walmart and at 802 E. 7th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.