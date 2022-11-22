AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners are a step closer to adopting a horse-drawn vehicle ordinance.
During the commissioners’ meeting Monday, their attorney, Jim McCanna provided a draft ordinance, based on discussion and a public hearing last week, for the commissioners’ review.
The proposed ordinance calls for a $200 plate fee for horse-drawn vehicles. The funds generated by the sale of plates would be used to repair roads that are damaged by horse-drawn vehicles.
The commissioners still are investigating lighting requirements before including them in an ordinance and will have more information for their Nov. 28 meeting, when they plan to vote on the ordinance on first reading.
The commissioners must conduct another public hearing, which is planned for Dec. 5, before approving the ordinance on second and third reading.
McCanna said he has made an effort to take out duplications in the ordinance and said the commissioners should be comfortable with it before having another public hearing.
Those not in compliance would be assessed a $200 plate fee as well as an additional $200 fine, for a total of $400, the commissioners have proposed. There would be no discounts for multiple plates, they concurred.
When passed, the ordinance is expected to be effective at the beginning of next year. The plate fee would be annual, based on a calendar year and pro-rated monthly.
The term “horse-drawn vehicle” does not include horse-drawn agricultural implements, according to the proposed ordinance.
The ordinance would not levy a license fee on or require the registration of a horse-drawn vehicle owned by a non-resident of DeKalb County, even if such a vehicle is, from time to time, used or operated on DeKalb County roads, according to the draft.
Also Monday:
• The commissioners signed a letter in support of the City of Auburn’s application for the Indiana Department of Transportation’s Rural Call of Projects grant.
The funding would assist the city with reconstructing a portion of Wayne Street and grade separation at the CSX railroad crossing south of Auburn Drive, mitigating delays and safety risks for motorists and emergency vehicle, according to the letter to INDOT.
“After years of delays, the City of Auburn looks to alleviate congestion issues on the city’s south side with improvements along this corridor, including a railroad overpass, allowing motorists and rail traffic to flow freely through the city,” the letter stated. The letter says DeKalb County supports the project and sees the project as a sound investment.
• The commissioners discussed the process to make amendments to the county’s solar ordinance after Commissioners’ President William Hartman suggested “reopening” the ordinance and said he would like to “make some tweaks,” but did not elaborate on what amendments he would like to see.
“I’d like to do a moratorium and put everything on hold until we are able to revisit the ordinance,” said Hartman.
Commissioner Mike Watson said the commissioners cannot just reopen the ordinance. The process would involve either a commissioner or a member of the DeKalb County Plan Commission submitting or sponsoring specific amendments. The matter then would go back to the plan commission with specific proposed changes. The plan commission could issue either a favorable recommendation, unfavorable recommendation or no recommendation, with any final action taken by the commissioners, Watson explained.
Watson also asked McCanna to look into the advisability of trying to do a moratorium at this stage.
“This is a completely different situation than when we did a moratorium a year ago and had no projects in the works,” Watson said.
“I just want to make sure that if we do that, we’re not leaving the county open to a legal challenge because of the situation we’re in now with activity from development plans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.