Officers arrest 21
AUBURN — Local police officers arrested 21 people from April 22-27, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Jessica Wilcox, 32, of the 800 block of Ruth Street, Auburn, was arrested April 22 at 10:04 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Tabitha Johnson, 41, of the 600 block of Walnut Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 22 at 11:13 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant for charges of possession of narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony; unlawful possession of syringe, a Level 6 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C ; and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Lamson, 40, of the 200 block of Campbell Street, Corunna, was arrested April 22 at 6:07 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery with a prior, conviction, a Level 6 felony.
Levi Loucks, 37, of the 100 block of Heenan Street, Corunna, was arrested April 22 at 9:32 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Keith Bailey, 43, of the 400 block of West Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested April 23 at 1 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to report to jail for a probation violation.
Kayla Adkins, 26, of the 4900 block of Lima Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 23 at 8:15 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear.
Terry Bailey, 47, of the 200 block of West Orange Street, Wolcottville, was arrested April 23 at 12:25 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging a probation violation.
Brian Fletcher, 29, of the 300 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, was arrested April 23 at 12:57 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Timothy Ziems, 30, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested April 23 at 1:19 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of battery, a Level 6 felony; resisting law enforcement, a Class A misdemeanor; and public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Amanda Baker, 36, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested April 23 at 2:17 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging contempt of court.
Joseph Thomas, 24, of the 1800 block of Rosemont Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 23 at 5:47 p.m. on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court.
William Fleming, 21, of the 100 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested April 24 at 11:43 a.m. by the Garrett Police Department on a warrant alleging a probation violation.
Joshua Garcia, 27, of the 1200 block of Hideaway Drive, Auburn, was arrested April 24 at 2:25 p.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of dealing marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Tiffany Detar, 29, of the 300 block of East Railroad Street, Garrett, was arrested April 24 at 10:39 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging failure to report to jail for a probation violation.
Santana Salinas, 39, of the 800 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested April 24 at 11:20 p.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and leaving the scene of an accident, a Class B misdemeanor.
James Koger, 43, of the 2000 block of East Albion Street, Avilla, was arrested April 25 at 1:25 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Michael Frost, 61, of the 6500 block of C.R. 6, Butler, was arrested April 25 at 4:10 a.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Zervos, 39, of the 6700 block of West U.S. Highway 20, Angola, was arrested April 25 at 6:38 a.m. by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeremy Champion, 36, of the 2100 block of Boulder Drive, Kendallville, was arrested April 26 at 11:49 p.m. by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Malculm Golden, 45, of the 5300 block of Stonecreek Trail, Fort Wayne, was arrested April 27 at 2:53 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Alexis Sellgren-Feliciano, 27, of the 100 block of Clearview Lane, Cookville, Tennessee, was arrested April 27 at 9:34 a.m. by the Auburn Police Department on a charge of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.