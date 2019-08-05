AUBURN — Three concerts will take place in this week and weekend at the DeKalb Outdoor Theater in Auburn.
Wednesday at 7:30 p.m, the New Stardust Band will take the stage, bringing its different feel to swing music.
Throughout the ’40s and ’50s, Midwest towns shared a unique form of jazz, performed by tenor bands. While full jazz bands performed swing music to large audiences throughout the nation, tenor bands played the same tunes using music arrangements suitable for small events. Tenor bands typically include three tenor saxophones playing close harmony, along with a single trumpet and rhythm accompaniment.
Wednesday’s event is sponsored by Triple C Music. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Friday at 7:30 p.m., Choice returns to close this summer’s Friday Night Performance Series.
The band has been playing classic rock music in northeast Indiana for over 40 years. All from Auburn, band members are Mike Penland, Dan Guinn, Dan Corey, Mike Good and Mike Littlejohn.
Friday’s event is sponsored by NeighborLink, an organization that pairs people in need with people who can fill those needs. NeighborLink also will be conducting a raffle with many items, including a large, flat screen TV. Gun Smoke Grillers will have its food truck serving barbecue items.
Rieke Corp. and Heidtmann Steel are underwriting the costs for Friday’s show. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
Sunday at 2:30 p.m, the outdoor stage will be filled with community bands from across the region for the annual Band Extravaganza. Bands participating include the Kendallville Community Band, Erie Band, New Horizon Band, Van Wert Community Band and the Auburn Community Band. Gates will open at 1:30 p.m.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is at 301 S. Center St., Auburn, next to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds and has ample off-street parking available. Events occur rain or shine. The grounds are professionally sprayed for mosquito control. Spectators are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating.
Sponsorships and donations help to sustain theater activities and are tax-deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. The compete schedule of events is online at dekalboutdoortheater.org. The theater’s Facebook page has up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.