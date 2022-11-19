AUBURN — The Friends of Eckhart Public Library Inc. have announced that strawberries will be returning to the library park in 2023.
Strawberries Around the Fountain is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, June 22. This event will see the return of old favorites and the addition of new activities.
“Strawberries Around the Fountain will once again feature live music, a special Friends book sale, and family fun, including face painting, giant yard games, and story times. We also have some exciting surprises in the works. Of course, we will have delicious strawberry shortcake,” said 2022 event co-chair Luke Martin.
The Deli at Sixth & Main will once again be baking the shortcakes for 2023.
“This is one of my favorite events of the year. I love seeing everyone’s smiling faces enjoying their strawberry shortcakes and coming together for all the fun,” said deli owner Jackie Henderson.
The Friends are looking toward the future with the event name change.
“The Friends wanted to honor the tradition that was started by the Auburn Garden Club, while also making it clear that this is a new event, centered around the historic library fountain. Last year’s event raised over $8,000 to purchase books for children and teens. The Friends and the Library are incredibly grateful to the community for their support. We are looking forward to seeing the community come together again in 2023 for Strawberries Around the Fountain,” said 2022 event co-chair Andrea Cohn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.