MERRILLVILLE — NIPSCO said Tuesday its natural gas residential customers can expect their overall bills during this year’s winter heating season to be less when compared to last year, based on the continued low cost of natural gas and assuming normal weather and usage.
Over the course of the upcoming five-month winter heating season — Nov. 1 to March 31 — NIPSCO’s average natural gas residential customers using the system average of 625 therms could expect to pay approximately $404.
In comparison, last year’s average bill for the same five months, had January weather been normal, would have been $441.
NIPSCO serves nearly all of the four northeast corner counties of Indiana.
NIPSCO said there are two primary components of natural gas bills — the cost of the natural gas itself and the cost of delivering the natural gas to customers. NIPSCO passes the cost of natural gas directly through to customers with no markup. The cost of all components of NIPSCO’s gas service is reviewed and approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.
This winter’s cost projections take into account market forecasts, supply trends and storage levels, and are based on normal weather projections. If temperatures are colder or warmer than normal, usage amounts and bills could differ.
To help ensure customers receive the best price for natural gas, NIPSCO said it buys gas in the market from a variety of supply sources throughout the year. Gas storage is also used to help offset market price volatility.
NIPSCO said it is currently the second-lowest-cost natural gas provider among Indiana’s 18 provider companies, according to an Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission survey this month. NIPSCO’s price of $42.48 for 50 therms compares to the average of $53.43 for the Indiana providers.
NIPSCO’s gas distribution system consists of two on-system storage facilities and is connected to seven interstate pipelines providing access to major North American supply basins.
The utility said customers who are experiencing financial difficulties are encouraged to call NIPSCO’s 24-hour Customer Care Center as soon as possible to determine what options might be available to offer help.
