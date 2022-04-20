AUBURN — It took an extra two weeks, but Auburn Common Council’s $79,429.50 claim to Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams LLP will be paid for with taxpayers money.
The Auburn Common Council took up the issue again Tuesday after tabling it during the April 5 meeting, giving Council President Matthew Kruse time to present an itemized bill from the legal counsel.
Kruse presented the itemized bill to the city on April 7.
The bill was still met with some hesitation and criticism by council member Mike Walter, the lone Democrat on the seven member board, who claims he was left out of the process of hiring legal counsel at the beginning.
“It seems to me if we are going to hire legal counsel, it should be done at a regular meeting,” he said. “In my opinion, this isn’t a valid claim.”
The Auburn Common Council entered into an agreement with Shambaugh, Kast, Beck & Williams LLP on Dec. 20, 2021. The initial contact was a conference with legal counsel in regards to the drafting of a utility service board for the City of Auburn.
The Auburn Common Council met on Dec. 7 and 21 with no mention of hiring legal counsel during a public meeting. The first mention of acquiring legal counsel by the Common Council was during the Feb. 1 Auburn Common Council meeting.
It was at that meeting Kruse made a motion to retain legal counsel for the Auburn Common Council in reference to ongoing legal issues over the formation of the utility service board. His motion was to retain the services of Jeff Goeglein, an attorney with Shambaugh, Kast, Beck and Williams LLC. The motion on Feb. 1 passed 6-1, with Walter casting the only “no’’ vote.
The law firm billed the Auburn Common Council for 32 individualized claims from Dec. 20, 2021 to Jan. 31, the day before a motion was passed to hire legal counsel. Those 32 entries on the counsel’s claim totaled $32,126. After legal counsel was approved, an additional $47,303.50 in fees were billed to the city.
Before taking a vote to bring the issue off the table on Tuesday, Walter went on to ask council members to attempt to work out a settlement with legal counsel.
“It bothers me from a professional level,” Walter said. “I don’t believe taxpayers should be stuck with the bill.”
During the Feb. 1 meeting, Kruse assured those in attendance and Walter that he never met with a quorum of council members outside of a public meeting.
“I did not meet with everyone,” he said during the Feb. 1 meeting. “Two of us originally met with the lawyers.”
After taking up the issue Tuesday, it was quickly approved to pay the claim by the council after Jim Finchum moved to approve the claim, with a second from Kevin Webb. The issue passed by a vote of 6-1 with Walter again casting the only “no” vote.
No other council members spoke on the issue. Mayor Mike Ley said he still wasn’t comfortable with the claim.
Legal fees both those of the mayor’s legal counsel and the common counsel’s legal counsel will be paid for out of the city’s Municipal Government Fund line item. The fund was budgeted to have $293,500 in it for 2022, with $250,000 of that to be used for updates and repairs to City Hall. The legal fees now leave the updates and repairs in limbo for 2022. The mayor’s legal counsel bill, which was approved during the April 5 meeting, totaled $85,300.21.
New officers
Tuesday’s night’s meeting began with a little good news with the swearing in of two new Auburn Police Department officers.
Officers Samuel Anglin and Casey Koenes were sworn into service with their family in the audience and each of their daughters by their side. Assistant Chief Sean Miller handed each officer’s badge to their daughters, who presented their dads with each of their badges. Anglin was joined by his daughter, Ruth, and Koenes by his daughter, Bellamy.
Anglin joined the force as a lateral transfer coming from the Logansport Police Department.
Water rates to be adjusted
Water customers within the City of Auburn will see a $3.45 deduction in their water bill after the council approved an adjustment Tuesday night. The adjustment deducts the utility receipts tax, which was repealed by the Indiana House in HB 1002, which was approved in March.
Electric customers will also see a deduction as the bill also addresses a repeal to a utility receipts tax through the electric department.
Clerk Patty Miller said she has yet to receive the calculation for that deduction from the state. The issue will be approved during the May 3 Auburn Common Council meeting.
