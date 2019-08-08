AUBURN — Three local organizations have awarded grants to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to be used to serve needy northeast Indiana residents.
Community Foundation DeKalb County recently awarded $2,500, and American Legion Post 97 granted $2,000. The funds will help Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry pay processing fees for large game and livestock donations within DeKalb County.
The Beacon Credit Union Foundation awarded $10,000 that will help pay processing fees for large game and livestock donations within Allen, DeKalb, Fulton, Huntington, Kosciusko, Marion, Marshall, Miami and Wabash counties.
The grant provided by the foundation will pay to process about 2,050 pounds of donated large game and livestock — providing almost 8,200 more meals through area hunger-relief agencies to residents in need within their communities,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry.
The grant provided by the Legion post will pay to process about 1,600 pounds of donated large game and livestock, providing almost 6,600 more meals, the organization said.
Beacon Credit Union Foundation’s grant will pay to process about 8,200 pounds, providing almost 32,800 more meals.
In the last eight years, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has helped to distribute approximately 1.3 million pounds of meat to Indiana food banks, providing more than 5.3 million meals to Hoosiers in need.
Founded in 2011, Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry asks area hunters and farmers to take their large game or livestock to participating meat processors, where the donations are processed, packaged and frozen — at no cost to the donor. Local hunger-relief agencies are contacted to pick up and distribute the nutritious protein back into the community.
Protein is the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, the organization said.
“Our goal is to provide this protein-packed meat to hunger-relief agencies within Indiana to assist those in need of additional food services,” Treesh said.
“To date, we have 87 participating meat processors working throughout Indiana to aid us in our mission and to ensure residents in need are served,” said Amber Zecca, fund development director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “For DeKalb County, we are partnering with Pettisville Meats, D&D Meat Processing, and Community Harvest to ensure residents have access to this nutritious protein.”
Zecca added, “Over the last year, this program has given almost 8,300 pounds of meat within DeKalb County – providing over 33,000 meals. This meat was given to and distributed by Community Care Food Pantry, Serenity House, DeKalb Community Impact Corp. and Quiet Knight Inc. Community Harvest Food Bank received and distributed an additional 14,600 within its nine-county service area, including DeKalb County.”
On average, the cost of the donated meat is about $1.30 per pound, which is less than 30 cents per meal, the organization said.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry is accepting donations to fund its “Meat” the Need program throughout Indiana and is continuously looking for volunteers to help in its efforts to feed the hungry and reduce hunger issues throughout Indiana.
More information on the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry program, its services and participating meat processors, as well as how to help, is online at HoosiersFeedingtheHungry.org.
