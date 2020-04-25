WEST LAFAYETTE — The outlook for agriculture in 2020 has changed drastically since mid-March, three Purdue University experts said this week.
A webinar entitled “COVID-19’s Impacts on U.S. Food and Agriculture” concluded that the impact has been enormous.
Expected prices for corn, livestock and milk are falling, and promised government payments may not make up the loss, the experts said.
Purdue ag economists Jayson Lusk, Michael Langemeier and James Mintert discussed what has happened to retail and wholesale food markets and supply chains.
The forecast for corn growers’ income this year has fallen from $781 per acre to $665, Langemeier said. Government payments are expected to make up only $36 of the $116 lost.
“It’s not near big enough to offset that drop in crop revenue,” he said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is promising some $16 billion in direct payments to farmers and ranchers — $9.6 billion for the livestock industry, $3.9 billion for row crops, $2.1 billion for specialty crops and $500 million for other crops.
“I don’t think that math works. I think you’re going to need more money than $3.9 billion” for row crops, Langemeier said.
“Things have really turned south for corn” in the past month, he said.
Weak energy prices have depressed the ethanol industry into operating at 50-60% capacity, which means “a lot less corn moving through those ethanol plants,” Mintert said. Farmers could see a reduction of 350 million to 640 million bushels in demand for corn to produce ethanol.
“Even though we’ve seen a drop in soybean prices, it’s closer to 5-6%,” Langemeier said. Estimated income per acre has fallen from $579 to $536, with government payments making up $36 of the $43 decrease.
Because it is growing late to switch planting intentions from corn to soybeans, “I’m still anticipating about 50% soybeans and 50% corn in Indiana,” he said.
Experts still predict a record-setting corn production of 15.6 billion bushels this year.
A worldwide recession could reduce export demand for corn and soybeans, leading to “a carryover level we haven’t seen since the late 1980s,” Mintert said.
Since one month ago, the forecast price for corn has slumped from $3.70 to $3.35 per bushel.
“I personally think that might be optimistic,” Mintert said.
The predicted price for soybeans has fallen from $8.85 to $8.27 per bushel, which Mintert assessed as “pretty realistic.”
Also in the past month, prices are down 11.5% for steers, 9.1% for barrows and gilts and 8.8% for milk, Lusk said.
“These kind of price changes do suggest smaller livestock production, smaller feed consumption going forward,” Mintert said.
Beef processing has declined by about 25%, while pork processing is down only slightly, the experts said.
However, the meat packing industry is showing its vulnerability to interruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks among workers, including a Tyson plant in Logansport that said Wednesday it is closing because 146 employees tested positive for coronavirus.
Although food sales in grocery stores have risen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the bottom has dropped out of restaurant traffic, Lusk said. More than half of food spending — 54% — goes for food prepared or consumed away from home, he added.
“While we’re moving more through the grocery stores, it’s probably not enough to offset what we’re losing from the food away from home,” he said.
Lusk explained a paradox that has led to reports of milk being dumped in spite of short supplies in stores.
“The way food gets delivered to us in a restaurant setting … is very different than the way we consume food at home,” he said.
A large volume of milk goes to school cafeterias in small cartons. Restaurants buy cheese in 50-pound packages and eggs on large pallets. Changing the way food is packaged — to sell to consumers instead of institutions — requires a huge investment for what might be a short-term change, Lusk said.
“When you try and shift the entire system overnight, it becomes almost impossible,” Mintert said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.