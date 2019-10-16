The YMCA of DeKalb County will host euchre for its older adults' Silver Club Friday. Participants should meet in the YMCA cafe at 11 a.m. All are welcome, and those attending do not need to have YMCA memberships.
Anyone with questions may contact Jon Lies at j.lies@ymcadekalb.org or call 925-9622.
