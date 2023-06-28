HAMILTON — Independence Day festivities will take place in Hamilton on Saturday.
Activities will begin at 7 a.m. with a breakfast at the Fish and Game Club.
A health walk will take place at 7:15 a.m. and a 5K run will begin at 8 a.m. Both events begin at the fire department.
The Lions Club will be serving barbecue chicken at the fire department, beginning at 10 a.m.
A pet parade and bike/trike parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the fire department.
At 11:30 a.m., a dedication to a veteran will take place at the beach.
The parade will begin at noon. Dr. Teresa L. Smith will serve as grand marshal.
A duck race will take place at the beach after the parade.
Fireworks will be at dark at Double H Farms. Gates open at 5 p.m. Golf carts and UTVs are allowed. Four-wheelers, glass, grills or outside fireworks are not permitted.
