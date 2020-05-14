AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Thursday confirmed a new case of COVID-19 in a DeKalb County resident, raising the total to 25.
The latest patient is a 26-year-old woman, with no other information about her available at this time, a news release said..
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines,” the Health Department advised in a news release. “Please wear a face covering while in public settings.”
The new case marks the second for DeKalb County this week. DeKalb continues to have by far the fewest cases of COVID-19 among the four counties in the northeast corner of Indiana.
On a per-capita basis, DeKalb County as of Thursday had the eighth-lowest rate of cases among Indiana’s 92 counties, with 5.8 cases per 10,000 residents.
DeKalb County has reported an age for 23 of its 25 virus patients. The average age of those 23 patients is 42 years. Only four are 60 years or older, and they range in age from 11 to 78. Only three of the 25 total patients were reported to be hospitalized.
DeKalb County has recorded only one death from a coronavirus patient, a 65-year-old man who died April 14 while hospitalized in Fort Wayne. He was the third DeKalb County resident to be confirmed, on April 3, as positive for the coronavirus.
State deaths decline
After a few days of reductions in new COVID-19 cases and tests processed, both numbers showed an increase Thursday, although the number of new deaths declined a little.
Indiana recorded 580 new cases as of Thursday’s update from the Indiana State Department of Health, coming on slightly more than 6,100 tests.
Both numbers were significantly increased from the day before, when 346 cases were logged on about 3,500 tests. What was similar both days was the positivity rate, as about 9.5% of people tested came back positive.
Statewide deaths dipped a bit, as the health department added 26 to the death count. That’s down from the average over the last seven days, which has been in the 30s every day except one.
Cases locally were up as of Thursday’s report, with all four northeastern Indiana counties adding at least one new case.
LaGrange County saw the biggest increase, recording five new cases to go to 46 total. Steuben County was up three to 67 overall, Noble County increased by two to 144, and DeKalb County added one to reach 25 total. No new deaths were recorded locally.
Elsewhere in the region, Allen County sits just shy of 900 total cases at 898, Elkhart County has recorded 589 cases, Kosciusko hit 50 and Whitley County is at 27.
The numbers of confirmed cases represent only a fraction of coronavirus’ true spread, as preliminary results from an IUPUI Fairbanks School of Public Health study showed Wednesday.
The study’s directors released information Wednesday, estimating from their random sampling of about 4,600 Hoosiers around the state that approximately 2.8% of people may have been exposed to COVID-19. About 1.7% of those tested had a current infection, while another 1.1% had antibodies suggesting they’d previously been exposed.
Extrapolating to the entire state population, the study’s authors estimated about 186,000 Hoosiers may have had coronavirus. About 45% of people with the virus have no symptoms.
With a broader picture of the number of Hoosiers who may have been infected, the estimate of the true mortality rate of COVID-19 is 0.58%, which is about six times more deadly than seasonal influenza.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and state health officials warned Hoosiers that the numbers from the study indicate that the vast majority of residents have not been exposed to the virus yet, which means people should continue to keep up best practices like wearing masks, practicing social distancing and avoiding large gatherings.
