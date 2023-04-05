NEW YORK CITY — Former President Donald Trump arrived in New York Tuesday to face arrest and court arraignment after his indictment last week on bribery charges.
Trump was seen pumping his fist as he left Trump Tower.
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office March 30 said a grand jury had indicted Trump. The former president has been accused of paying money to former porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2016 to keep her quiet about their encounter when he was running his first presidential campaign.
Trump faces more than 30 counts related to business fraud in the indictment, CNN has reported. The indictment remains sealed.
In November, Trump, a one-term president, filed paperwork to run for the office again in 2024 and has been in the midst of campaigning.
It’s been widely reported that the indictment is the first time former president has been charged with a crime.
Reactions to the indictment
“It’s a sad time in the history of our country when we’ve gotten to the point of indicting a former President, regardless of whom that may be,” Steven R. Shine, Allen County Republican Party chairman said in an email.
Earlier, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., released a statement. “Our justice system is being abused as a political weapon to go after former President Trump and affect an election. This indictment is clearly a politically-motivated prosecution by a DA who ignores murders and carjackings but will contort the law to attack his political enemy.”
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks, R-3rd, said on his Twitter account, “If Donald Trump wasn’t running for President, they wouldn’t be prosecuting him.”
White House news media asked Democratic President Joe Biden to comment last week, but he refused to do so.
Judy Rowe, Steuben County Democratic Party chair, said, “It’s good to know that there is still nobody above the law in America. For his entire life, Trump thumbed his nose at the rest of us. He hid behind his father’s money for years, then from behind the Presidential Seal. But the gig’s up. While justice can be delayed by money and power, the people’s interests are ultimately served. Justice demands accountability from everyone.”
Noble County Republican Party Chair Shelly Williams said, “Noble County Republicans plan to remain neutral at this time as it legally plays out, especially since much of the indictment is still sealed. We do acknowledge, however, there is a potential political component at play with a Soros-funded prosecutor out of New York who brought this charge forward after such a long time, creating a slippery slope for un-American political persecutions in the future.”
Williams was referring to billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, whom Trump has accused of being the force behind the Manhattan DA and accusing Trump without evidence.
Rick Michael, Steuben County Republican Party chairman, said, “What a sad day — our justice system (has) been weaponized along (with) every three lettered government agency in this Republic.”
EDITOR’s NOTE: Attempts to reach DeKalb County Republican Party chairman Rick Ring and Democratic Party chair Suzanne Davis were unsuccessful by press time.
