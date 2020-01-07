AUBURN — The Northeastern Indiana Amateur Radio Association will begin its 2020 FCC license training on Jan. 14 in Auburn.
This series is for the Technician class — the entry-level license in the Amateur (Ham) Radio Service.
There will be six two-hour sessions at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 14, 15, 21, 23, 28 and 30, with the FCC license test on Feb. 1 at 9:30 a.m. All sessions will be held at the DeKalb County Office Building, 220 E. 10th St., lower level.
There is no charge for the training. The textbook cost $25.
“Our training has been very successful,” said Jeff DeLucenay, training coordinator. “Over the past two years, we have helped 41 students to obtain their Ham license or advance to a higher class. In the coming months, we will offer training for the General class and the Extra class license.”
The sessions are open to any U.S. citizen, and there are no age restrictions or morse code requirements.
Interested parties may send e-mail to w9ou@arrl.org or use the contact form at W9OU.ORG.
