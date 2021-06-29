WATERLOO — Longtime DeKalb County resident Ken Metzger learned from many people the importance of giving back.
Monday, a park along the Auburn-Waterloo Trail was named in his honor.
Metzger Park is located across from DeKalb High School, between the two communities. County Commissioner Mike Watson read a proclamation on behalf of fellow commissioners William Hartman and Todd Sanderson.
“DeKalb County is extremely fortunate to have people like Ken Metzger; people who have a passion for the county, who understand how quality of place, quality of life affects all of us; people who see something that needs done and get it done without a lot of fanfare,” Watson said.
“Ken, thank you for all you do,” he said after reading the proclamation.
Later, he and Metzger unveiled a plaque naming the park in Metzger’s honor.
The plaque recognizes the efforts of Metzger and others who built the park pavilion and procured a drinking fountain, decorative fence, sculptures and bike racks.
“Trail users — be they walkers, joggers or cyclists — are invited to pause at this very station, a legacy of local residents’ hard work and generosity,” the plaque reads.
In the past six years, over $250,000 has been invested in the development and maintenance of the trail, according to Dick Shankle, president of the Auburn-Waterloo Trail steering committee. Of that, 5.5% came from DeKalb County taxes. More than $190,000 was in donations from citizens, businesses and foundations.
Metzger credited several people for shaping who he became: his parents, his sophomore English teacher, former Universal Tool & Stamping chairman Don Mayer and trail committee member Janet Warstler.
His parents taught him the value of faith and giving without expectation of notice. “They said, ‘You’re going to get 10% back.’ It was a little tough at first, but when you get used to it, it works,” he said.
As a sophomore, his high school English teacher pushed him to go to college, telling him he would make a good veterinarian. In college, he was introduced to accounting, where he discovered his future career path.
After college, he worked in public accounting, working with Universal Tool, Electric Motors in Garrett and DeKalb Memorial Hospital.
“When Don Mayer offered me a job (at Universal), it was my dream job,” Metzger said. “Don was my all-time mentor. He dealt with all 400 employees with respect. Everybody loved to see Don Mayer walk through the plant.”
Metzger said Mayer also taught him the importance of giving back to the community through donations to various charities and groups. “He said, ‘Ken, you’ve got to give back,’” Metzger remembered.
Near the end of 1974, after moving his family to DeKalb County, Metzger said he received a very persuasive phone call from Warstler, a member of the original trail committee, asking him to become involved.
“She asked me if I would help on the bikeway. I said, ‘I already have a job,’” Metzger said. “She said, ‘I know. After that job, would you pull forms for us?’” for the concrete pathway.
With the help of Comprehensive Employment and Training Act (CETA) workers, volunteers would pour concrete, remove the forms and set them at further points along the trail.
In 2014, Metzger joined the trail committee and helped with trail reconstruction efforts, with work completed the following year.
“After 42-43 years, as you all know, it was in pretty bad shape,” Metzger said. “I got to work on cleanup and leveling of the edges of all these trails. It was a great experience.”
During that time, he reconnected with people from his past, including Nucor and Fetters Construction, which led to the construction of the park’s pavilion.
Jed Freels made and donated a statue depicting DNA structure that sits at the pavilion. A second statue — Peace Rising — is planned for another point along the trail.
In addition, Metzger has created an endowment with the Community Foundation of DeKalb County to help support future trail projects.
“I am very humbled by this recognition. I never dreamed about my name being on a park,” Metzger said. “I did it (for) people in the community to have a nice park to look at, that’s strategically located between Auburn and Waterloo.
“I’ve been blessed,” Metzger said. “Now, I just want to share.”
