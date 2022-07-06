AUBURN — Two Libertarians will appear as candidates for local offices on the November general election ballot.
Morgan Rigg is seeking election to the State Representative district 52 seat.
Kevin Kreigh is a candidate for the DeKalb County Council district 3 seat.
Republican Cherrie L. B. Wells will fill a ballot vacancy for Keyser Township board member.
Thursday, June 30, was the deadline for an independent or minor party candidate to file a petition of nomination. Tuesday was the deadline for the Democratic or Republican party to select a candidate to fill a vacancy on the general election ballot and the deadline for the Libertarian party to conduct a convention to nominate candidates or to take action to fill a ballot vacancy.
