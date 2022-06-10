INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair has unveiled the second wave of its 2022 list of scheduled concerts as a part of the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage schedule, July 29 through Aug. 21.
The fair has added Christian music superstars We The Kingdom, country music legend Trace Adkins, 1970s disco hitmakers KC & The Sunshine Band, gospel music great Fred Hammond and Latino-Fest to its line-up.
All shows at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage are free with paid fair admission and seating is first-come, first-served. A limited number of premium section access tickets will also be made available at a later time. All shows start at 7:30 p.m., unless noted otherwise.
We The Kingdom will perform July 31. The multigenerational family of musicians’ music embraces worship, rock, country, folk and pop.
Trace Adkins will take to the stage Aug. 10. Adkins is a Grammy award nominated, three-time CMA award winner who has sold more than 11 million albums and has charted more than 20 singles in his 25-year-long career. Along with singing he has found his way into films and television shows.
KC & The Sunshine Band will perform Aug. 12. The band’s hits include “Give it up”, “That’s the way (I like it)”, and “(Shake Shake Shake) Shake Your Booty.”
El Dia de los Latinos en la Feria del Estado de Indiana presented by Radio Latina (Latino-Fest at the Indiana State Fair), will take place Aug. 13.
Gospel Music Day featuring Fred Hammond will be Aug. 21. Getting his start in the 1980s, Hammond performed in gospel bands and groups until going solo in 1991. Since then, he has released a consistent string of gospel albums. He returned to concerts in 2016 after a 17-year hiatus and has been touring ever since.
