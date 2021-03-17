HAMILTON — The Hamilton Community Schools board Monday approved a joint resolution with the Hamilton teachers association against proposed legislation expanding vouchers and creating Education Savings Accounts.
Superintendent Anthony Cassel said the proposed legislation allows parents to opt out of public schools by providing a taxpayer-funded debit card valued at $5,000 to $7,000 that can be spent on private schools, home schooling, tutoring or any number of private education products and services.
The proposed legislation also would expand the annual income limit for families eligible to use vouchers, Cassel noted.
“They’re expanding benefits for the upper class,” Cassel said.
“The original intent of vouchers and school choice .. often had to do with the bigger cities, giving the students choices that were in failing schools a viable option. They’re now looking at expanding the annual income limit for a household of five from $85,000 to $170,000. … It’s more than twice the median income in Indiana of $73,000.”
The resolution states that the Indiana General Assembly should continue to promote and fully invest in Indiana’s public schools. It says public funds should be invested in improving the schools designed to serve all children and to aid in improving Indiana public school teachers’ salaries, as recommended by the Governor’s Teacher Compensation Commission in its report of Dec. 14, 2020.
The resolution says, “The cost of Education Savings Accounts and school vouchers are covered exclusively by our state’s school tuition support fund, further providing fewer public dollars to fund our public schools and increase teacher salaries.”
Cassel said ESAs and expanded vouchers would direct resources away from public schools to nonpublic and home schools that are not subject to the same regulations and reporting requirements as public schools.
“It’s not a level playing field,” he added.
Cassel said the proposed legislation is opposed by the Indiana School Boards Association, the Indiana Association of Public School Superintendents and the Indiana State Teachers Association. Numerous school boards across the state also have adopted resolutions in opposition to the proposed legislation, he said.
“On a quick survey that went out with a two-day turn-around, 151 superintendents responded. Of the 151, 144 had already done resolutions or were doing resolutions. Six have written letters directly as a board to their state legislators,” Cassel said.
“That represents over 700 duly elected state officials — school board members — who are standing in opposition, and yet the House and the Senate still isn’t listening and trying to push it through. Those districts represent over 560,000 students in the state of Indiana. And those are just the ones that reported.”
Cassel said opposition to the legislation is “critical.”
“If they (legislators) are not hearing the strong opposition, one of two things: They’re either deaf or, unfortunately, they don’t care. That’s the bottom line,” Cassel said.
In other business Monday night:
Cassel said Meijer will come to the school to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to school employees. A tentative date has been set for April 9.
“It’s convenient. We’re excited about that. We appreciate Meijer’s reaching out to us,” Cassel said.
Elementary school Principal Kristyn Watkins reported the school conducted pre-kindergarten and kindergarten registration last week. Already, 27 students are enrolled for pre-kindergarten and 23 students are enrolled for kindergarten.
“Those numbers were exciting,” Watkins said.
High school Co-Principal Greg Piatt announced that after the cancellation and rescheduling of many school events due to COVID-19, homecoming activities are taking place this week.
“The kiddos are just excited about something, and it’s just neat to see,” Piatt said.
Piatt reported that with the third quarter of the school year ending this week, he is seeing multiple students come back to school for the fourth quarter.
“Our virtual students have been struggling academically, and I’m just really really happy to see — not large numbers, but we have multiple families starting to send their kids back, and I’m happy to see that trend,” Piatt said.
In personnel matters, the board approved the appointments of assistant girls softball coach Kristie Lenz, junior-high golf coach Justin McKnight and varsity boys golf coach Brad Hennessey.
