These tickets were paid in Butler City Court April 23-30. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agencies issuing the tickets.
- Donna M. Abdurakhmanov, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
- Corey L. Anderson, Auburn, driving while suspended, $210.25 (AUB); driving while suspended, $210.25 (DC).
- Jamie L. Boller, Auburn, no seat belt, $50 (DC).
- Dallas C. Bumgardner, Garrett, expired registration, $150 (AUB).
- Jimmie A. Cearo, Fort Wayne, speeding, $199 (ISP); no valid license, $169 (ISP).
- Neil T. Colchin, Fort Wayne, operating vehicle without proper registration, $175 (ISP); expired plates, $175 (DC); no seat belt, $50 (DC).
- Zachary T. Conroy, Auburn, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Anson R. Days, Wolcottville, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Jeremy L. Dull, Hamilton, dog running at large, $50 (DC).
- Brian L. Espy, Auburn, no insurance, $235 (AUB).
- Nicholas D. Gasbarro, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Amy S. Greuter, Garrett, causing or knowingly permitting unlicensed individual to drive, $196 (GPD).
- William J. Helmick, Hamilton, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Jamie L. Hines, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
- Coralee A. Hire, Butler, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Larry E. Hummer, Leo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Steven R. Kaylor, Grabill, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Salisha D. Keller, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Zachary A. Knuckles, Fort Wayne, speeding, $194 (AUB).
- Brenda L. Sower-Koza, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Melissa F. Lee, St. Joe, animals running at large, $154.50 (DC); dogs running at large, $179.50 (DC); dog running at large, $204 (DC); driving while suspended, $254 (DC); driving while suspended, $258 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (AUB); driving while suspended, $258 (ISP).
- Cozetta A. Lengacher, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC); speeding, $171 (DC).
- Jesus J. Mendoza Martinez, Indianapolis, no carrier name or U.S. DOT number when required, $235 (ISP).
- Rachel L. Nerad, Grabill, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
- Tyia S. Nichols, Butler, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
- Thomas D. Pepple, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Olivia G. Shelton, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Madison G. Shrock, Ligonier, expired plates, $175 (GPD); false or fictitious plates, $175 (GPD).
- Dempsey W. Stafford, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Marion A. Tucker, LaGrange, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Eric Tyshimimana, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $172 (DC).
- Kerry J. Vanderford, New Haven, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Richard L. Williams, Syracuse, speeding, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
