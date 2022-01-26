AUBURN — Indiana Republican Party Vice Chair Erin Lucas will speak at the DeKalb County Young Republican January Social Friday.
The event will be held at Bridgewater Golf Club in Auburn from 5:30-8 p.m.
Those attending are invited to mingle and try out the club’s new golf simulators. The program will begin around 6:30 p.m. with Lucas speaking as well as Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, giving a half-time Statehouse session briefing. This is an all ages event.
“We couldn’t be more excited to have Erin Lucas join us to kick off our events for 2022” said Natalie DeWitt, chair of DeKalb County Young Republicans.
Professionally, Lucas works in development for the Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Joseph County, raising funds for their Annual giving campaign.
Before moving to the South Bend area, Lucas worked almost a decade for U.S. Congressman Larry Bucshon, IN-08, planning special events and fundraising. Lucas is involved as a Big Sister with Big Brothers Big Sisters and active in the Junior League. A proud alumni, she serves on the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College Board of Directors. She is a graduate of the Richard G. Lugar Excellence in Public Service Series and the Hoosier Leadership Series.
She previously represented Indiana’s 7th Congressional District as vice chair for the Indiana Federation of Young Republicans. In her free time, Lucas enjoys spending time with her family, exploring new areas, and trying new restaurants, coffee shops and breweries.
The Young Republicans thank Smaltz for sponsoring the event.
