GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser-Butler school board Monday approved a compensation package for administrative and non-certified employees for the next year.
The measure includes 2% increases for administrative employees including the superintendent, high school and middle school principals and assistant principals, elementary principal and high school athletic director; a 1.5% increase for the elementary assistant principal; and a 6.76% hike for the Career Development Program director. Noncertified employees will see an estimated across-the-board 1% increase.
A recommendation to increase daily pay for substitute teachers was also approved, from $75 to $85 for non-certified, from $80 to $85 for certified and from $85 to $90 for retired teachers. The increase will begin with the 2021-2022 school year.
School meal prices for adults will also increase in the next school year, with breakfast now costing $2.47 and lunch at $4.57.
Online student registration for fall is now open, according to Superintendent Tonya Weaver. Parents can also register their students at the central office that is open daily and at the school offices.
“Our staff is happy to help and serve,” Weaver said.
She also expressed appreciation to the Garrett Board of Works and City Planner Milton Otero for releasing funds from an escrow account at Garrett State Bank amounting to $35,000 for the Brennan Estates subdivision owned by the school.
Weaver also commended teams from the school, Head Start and the football team who worked on various projects in the pouring rain during the annual Day of Caring event last Friday. A team will return to Alliance Industries today to complete an outdoor project that was postponed due to weather.
The school has been serving up some 100 breakfasts and up to 175 lunches for its summer meals program, and almost every athletic team has been busy practicing during the summer, she added.
Maintenance on buildings is underway this summer, including resurfacing of the Performing Arts Center parking lot, adding a heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system in both block houses, roofing work above Door 20 and repair of a leaking gas line in the J.E. Ober kitchen.
Weaver announced Sam Tipton is completing an administrative internship in the elementary school. In other moves, high school guidance counselor Ryan Hathaway will be director of the Garrett Learning Center and Mallory Clifford will become a high school guidance counselor, a change from her teaching post in the middle school.
J.E. Ober Elementary Principal Kristi Surfus told board members this year’s Kindergarten Countdown Camp for incoming students drew 40 students during the four-week session. The program is funded by the United Way of DeKalb County and led by teachers Carrie Klenke and Kelly VanGessel. Teachers and administrators will meet in July to match elementary students with classrooms for the fall session.
Principal Matt Smith said 24 students completed English credits during summer school sessions, and 17 students also earned math credits. A summertime physical education camp led by Julie DePew also drew 24 students who earned class credit for the course.
Donations and awards amounting to $2,750 were accepted for the top 10 seniors and a non-monetary donation of steel valued at $3,500 was made to the Career Development Program.
Garrett High School was on the receiving end of donations amounting to $2,300 for various programs and activities: after-prom, football program, retired teacher scholarship. In addition, the school received $10,000 from the United Way of DeKalb County earmarked for uniforms and equipment for the athletic department to help supplement funds lost during the pandemic last year.
The board also approved recommendations for:
• Renewal of performance bonds;
• Bonding of Deputy Treasurer Beth Craighead-Folzenlogel;
• Sale of this year’s building trades project home for $328,886;
• Renewal of memorandums of understanding with the Bowen Center for student assistant program and service agreement; and
• 2021-2022 textbook rental fees.
Several personnel changes were also approved: the hiring of Adam Robertson as G-K-B director of buildings and grounds, Rachel DePew as sixth-grade writing instructor, Lucas Fielden as safety director, Mackenzie Snider as a fourth-grade instructor and Ray Placencia as high school special education instructor.
Also approved were Chelsea Neuhaus and Serena Vanderpool from part-time to full-time cafeteria employees, Tina Helbert and Susan Grimm as part-time cafeteria employees, Mary Burns as custodial employee and Mike Schenkel from maintenance tech to lead maintenance technician.
Resignations were approved for the following: Rachel Malcolm as elementary instructor; Bryan Leverenz as Garrett Learning Center instructor; Andrea Leverenz and Dora Miller as cafeteria employees; Ted Christensen as safety director; Jamie Hubbard as Head Start family and education services manager; Theodore Thompson as instructional assistant for the visually impaired; bus driver Tina Skeens; J.E. Ober special education instructor Jill York; and middle school guidance secretary Suzanne Shearer.
The board also approved Jerod May as assistant high school basketball coach, the resignation of Matt Cordes as assistant high school soccer coach; Kelly Flotow as seventh-grade volleyball coach and Mike Combs as middle school football coach.
