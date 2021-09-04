AUBURN — A former Auburn Police Department detective has been arrested and charged in connection with an investigation into property reported missing from the department’s evidence storage room, Indiana State Police reported Saturday.
Stacy E. Sexton, 51, of Waterloo, is charged with theft and official misconduct, both Level 6 felonies.
According to a news release, back in February of 2020, state police detectives were requested to investigate property reported missing from the Auburn Police Department’s evidence storage room, believed missing sometime within the year preceding November 2018.
Detectives from the Toll Road Post recently concluded that investigation, which was then turned over to assigned Special Prosecutor, Whitley County Prosecutor DJ Sigler, for review and determination of possible charges. Subsequent to that review, a warrant was issued for Sexton’s arrest.
Sexton was taken into custody by troopers Friday night in downtown Auburn, without incident. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail and booked into custody under a $1,500 cash bond.
At the time of the alleged offenses, Sexton was employed as a detective with the Auburn Police Department. He has since retired from duty.
Police said there is no further information to release on this investigation at this time.
