WESTFIELD — Former DeKalb Central Schools Superintendent Sherry Grate has retired as superintendent of Westfield Washington Schools, the Indianapolis Star reported.
Grate is leaving effective Jan. 1, 2021, and has accepted a job with Ambassador Enterprises in Fort Wayne, where she will be vice president of strategic initiatives.
Grate became superintendent at Westfield Washington in July 2016 following seven years as superintendent for DeKalb Central and 16 years in all as an administrator in the local district.
Daryle Doden of Auburn founded Ambassador Enterprises in 2006. Its website describes Ambassador as “a legacy-minded private equity firm that has created a network of affiliate companies with a unified commitment to cultivating legacies grounded in purpose, people and performance.”
In April of this year, Ambassador donated its three-year-old Early Learning Ministry building on C.R. 36-A in Auburn to the YMCA of DeKalb County as a home for the YMCA Early Learning program.
VIA Developments, an affiliate of Ambassador Enterprises, owns The 310 On Main building at 310 N. Main St., Auburn, and has remodeled its into a space to house businesses. The building is in the eastern wing of the former YMCA of DeKalb County building. VIA Developments demolished the building’s deteriorated, original 1914 wing in the summer of 2018.
Ambassador's affiliate companies also include Correct Craft, builder of the Nautique boat line.
Westfield Washington’s school board on Tuesday appointed Chris Baldwin, the district’s director of human resources, as interim superintendent from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2021, when the school board aims to have a new superintendent in place, the Indianapolis Star reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.