LAOTTO — Bridge rehabilitation over Little Cedar Creek in DeKalb County is expected to close S.R. 205 on or after Tuesday, Sept. 3, weather permitting, the Indiana Department of Transportation said.
The closure will allow contractors to complete a bridge deck overlay. It is scheduled to take place between C.R. 62 and C.R. 60. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained throughout the work. The official state detour for the closure will follow S.R. 3 to S.R. 8 to S.R. 327. The road may be closed for up to 45 calendar days.
All work on the S.R.205 bridge over Little Cedar Creek is expected to be completed by late November, weather permitting. The contract was awarded to Primco for $838,000 and includes bridge maintenance on S.R. 101 in Allen County.
The project may be viewed online at bit.ly/2ZztmfA.
