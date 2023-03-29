AUBURN — The Brass Cords, a quintet featuring two trumpets, two trombones and a bass, will share special music on Palm Sunday, April 2 at Auburn Presbyterian Church, 111 W. 12th St. The quintet will play selections throughout the worship service, which begins at 10 a.m.
The Brass Cords consists of local musicians Dale Wagner, Mike Brown, John Chalmers, Bill Goudy and Jerry Sigler. The group performs classical, religious and popular music at venues across northeast Indiana. All are members of the Auburn Community Band.
Among the selections the group will play on Palm Sunday are “It is Well With My Soul,” “Comfort Ye, Comfort Ye My People,” and “Come Thou Fount of Every Blessing.”
The public is encouraged to attend Sunday’s service. Auburn Presbyterian Church is located directly across from Eckhart Public Library. All are welcome.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.