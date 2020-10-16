AUBURN — A Garrett teen escaped with minor cuts to her hand when her vehicle overturned on Interstate 69 at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.
Abigail Swager, 19, told police she was traveling north on I-69 at mile marker 323 behind another vehicle in the passing lane when the vehicle in front of her slowed or stopped on the interstate to make a U-turn.
Swager told police she attempted to stop her 2008 Ford Escape, but was unable to do so. She told police she then attempted to switch to the driving lane, but noticed a vehicle next to her.
According to a police report, Swager overcorrected, causing her vehicle to go into the median, where it hit cable barriers and rolled over, landing on its side.
Swager was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and refused medical treatment.
County police were assisted by the Auburn Fire Department and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
