AUBURN — Metal Technologies Inc. employees recently gave Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry a gift of $1,000.
According to MTI President Matthew Fetter, every Christmas season, Metal Technologies provides an opportunity for its employees to participate in MTI Caring Christmas by giving them the opportunity to vote for their favorite charities, with the top five charities receiving donations.
The donation will help Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry pay processing fees for large game and livestock donations within DeKalb County. The processed meat will be given to area hunger-relief agencies, the organization said.
According to Feeding America’s “Map the Meal Gap,” nearly 5,000 DeKalb County residents regularly struggle with food insecurity, including 1,800 children.
“More than ever, families are struggling to buy groceries” Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry said. “Food banks, pantries and soup kitchens work to protect the most vulnerable and underserved in our communities, and these agencies continue to face increased demand during these uncertain times. Proper nutrition is vital to the health of all Hoosiers. That is why protein, an important component of every cell in the body and one of the most important nutrients for brain and body development in children, is so important. Sadly, it is also the hardest commodity for food banks to obtain, especially now.”
MTI’s donation will allow Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry to pay for processing approximately 800 pounds of donated livestock and deer, providing more than 3,000 meals through local hunger-relief agencies.
“We are so grateful to Metal Technologies and employees for continually supporting our effort in responding to the needs of those in the community facing hunger. A meal provided to a person in need means reduced hunger and increased disposable income, because they can spend less on food. Right now, that is so important,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry, which is based in Garrett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.