AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library is inviting children to to send letters to Santa Claus.
Those wanting to write to Santa Claus can do so and drop off their letter at the library or in the external book drop. A personalized response from Santa will then be sent back to the writer.
Ketters can be dropped off starting on Nov. 29 and ending on Dec. 18. This will ensure that there’s plenty of time for the letter to be read and mailed back. The library asks that those writing include their name and address.
“Being an ambassador to the North Pole is one of my favorite assignments of the entire year,” said technical services specialist Jen Garrett. “I love seeing the questions and concerns that kids share with Santa each year. So many of our local kids inquire about Mrs. Claus, the reindeer, and the elves to be sure everyone is doing OK!”
The external book drop is located next to the library parking lot on 12th Street, and the mailbox can be found in the Children’s Services area of the Main Library. Those writing to Santa need to include their name and address with the letter. Postage is not required.
