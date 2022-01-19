AUBURN — DeKalb County hit a new milestone in its fight against the COVID-19 virus passing 10,000 cases since the pandemic’s beginning in March 2020.
With Tuesday’s count of 57 new cases of the virus, the county topped the 10,000 mark with 10,047 total cases. Of those cases, the health department is reporting 98 total deaths — although the state reports the county with 129 deaths.
On Wednesday, the county reported another 94 new cases, bringing the all time total to 10,141. Wednesday’s numbers included 17 school-aged children, something local officials are keeping an eye on as schools in neighboring counties have returned to e-Learning for the week.
The milestone comes as the state records its worst ratings of the pandemic. All 92 counties are rated red this week for high spread of the virus.
DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder said Wednesday’s high number of cases could potentially be delayed reporting from the weekend and the Martin Luther King holiday.
He went on to say that he has heard that local hospitals are still seeing a high number of COVID-19 positive patients.
Wednesday’s case breakdown included: eight in the 0-10 age group, 14 in the 11-20 age group, 22 in the 21-30 age group, 14 in the 31-40 age group, 17 in the 41-50 age group, seven in the 51-60 age group, 10 in the 61-70 age group, one in the 71-80 age group and one in the 91-100 age group.
The health department continues to relay the same message it has since the beginning of the pandemic which includes the importance of getting vaccinated and a booster shot. They also continue to stress the importance of wearing face coverings and social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.