Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police made three arrests from July 25-26, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Megan Limecooly, 26, of the 1100 block of West Auburn Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 4:01 p.m. July 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging two addiction treatment court violations.
Matthew Heath, 43, of the 3100 block North, C.R. 750 East, Avilla, was arrested at 7:31 p.m. July 25 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies; and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Kaitlin Dove, 27, of the 100 block of West Gale Street, Angola, was arrested at 8:48 p.m. July 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
