WATERLOO — A DeKalb Middle School staff member has been removed from student contact and placed on administrative leave following an alleged incident Friday afternoon.
A news release from the DeKalb County Central United School District's central office reads as follows:
"On Friday afternoon, May 19, it was brought to our attention that a DeKalb Middle School staff member grabbed a student by their wrist in an aggressive manner. The conduct was addressed by school officials and contact was made and a report filed with the Department of Child Services.
"The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the conduct and DeKalb Central Schools will continue to fully cooperate with the investigation. The staff member was removed from student contact and placed on administrative leave on Friday prior to student dismissal.
"The safety and security of our students is our number one priority at DeKalb Central Schools. As this is an ongoing investigation, there will be no further comment."
