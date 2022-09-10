AUBURN — Ten people were sentenced for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Aug. 30-Sept. 7.
Judge Adam Squiller imposed the following sentences:
Jerry A. Davis of the 2600 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, received a 547-day suspended sentence and 547 days of probation for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Ralph D. Daley of the 100 block of East High Street, Garrett, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 355 days. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jarvin Antonio Ramos-Torez of the 3300 block of Ashley Lane, Indianapolis, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending.
Judge Pro Tempore Stephanie Hamilton imposed the following sentences:
Nathan Cole Montange of the 6500 block of Oak Mill Place, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Nicholas Warren Bemis of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of 0.15 or more, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Michael C. Miller of the 5700 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was sentenced to four days in jail for public indecency, a Class A misdemeanor.
Conrad E.P. Clouse of the 600 block of East King Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 60 days of incarceration for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Holly Musser, whose address in court files was listed as the Steuben County Jail, received a 90-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for 90 days for theft, a Class A misdemeanor.
Dillon M. McLaughlin of the 100 block of West Otter Lake Lane 103, Angola, was sentenced to four days in jail for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Rayne Ashton Elkins of the 700 block of Mechanic Street, Angola, received a 240-day suspended sentence and was placed on probation for 240 days for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor.
