AUBURN — After serving as a basketball coach for 10 years, Tyler Cleverly wanted to move back to his hometown from Florida to make an impact on the community.
Monday, he officially began his duties as the new executive director of the United Way of DeKalb County. Julie Hook has served as interim director since January, filling a vacancy left by former executive director Zach Washler, who left the position in October.
Cleverly, a 2000 DeKalb High School graduate, returned to Auburn five years ago where he opened the Shelter Insurance Agency in September 2015. He immediately immersed himself in volunteering for nonprofit agencies, serving on the boards of NeighborLink of DeKalb County, United Way of DeKalb County and St. Martin’s Healthcare.
Cleverly graduated from Ball State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in sport administration and a minor in foundations of management. He then received his Master of Arts degree in physical education with an emphasis in sport administration, also from Ball State.
He first joined the United Way in December 2015 as a member of its Community Impact Committee that reviews agency and grant funding requests. Cleverly was added to the United Way board of directors about two years ago. Following the departure of Washler, Cleverly said he had become more interested in the workings of the United Way and more involved in how it could make a difference.
Nearly 20 applications were received for the executive director position, with three finalists interviewing in person. During the application process, Cleverly said he excluded himself from committee sessions including the governance committee to avoid any conflict of interest.
He will be joining staff members Dawn Mason, community impact coordinator, and Allie Campbell Cochran, who is working part-time as resource development coordinator through the Day of Caring event.
Immediate plans include working on emergency funding, with an online application on the United Way website, focusing on current needs, and being on the forefront of emergency needs once the current COVID-19 situation is on a downward slope and moving toward recovery, he added.
The annual Day of Caring is still in place for June 26, with the annual Power of the Purse fundraiser postponed until fall.
“Tyler has been instrumental on the executive team and is a natural fit in the role of ED,” said United Way governance committee member Melissa Eshbach. “His heart for service for our community has been demonstrated through his various roles with several service organizations, and we are fortunate to have him as an integral part of the United Way.”
Cleverly and his wife, Courtney, are the parents of four children, Dawson, Cooper, Scout and Emmitt, ages 13 months to 10 years.
He is currently transitioning from his duties at the insurance agency until a new owner is found.
“I am excited to focus all of my time on community stuff. That is why I’m on so many nonprofit boards,” he said.
In his new position as executive director, Cleverly added, he will be able to devote all of his time and energy to make DeKalb County a better place to live.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.