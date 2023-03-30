Local police officers make arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests March 28-29, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Tia Cooper, 33, of the 200 block of West King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:40 p.m. March 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for theft, a Level 6 felony.
Michelle Platter, 37, of the 300 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:28 p.m. March 28 by Butler Police on charges of possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jeffrey Yoquelet, 50, of the 100 block of East Van Vleek Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 3:36 a.m. March 29 by the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office on charges of resisting law enforcement and possession of marijuana, both Class B misdemeanors.
