INDIANAPOLIS — State Sens. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, and Sue Glick, R-LaGrange, have been assigned to serve on study committees in preparation for the 2022 legislative session.
Kruse's assignments include:
• Interim Study Committee on Education;
• Interim Study Committee on Employment and Labor; and
• Indiana Civic Education Commission.
“Our education system faced a number of challenges this past year, and I'm eager to study how the General Assembly can best support students and educators moving forward," Kruse said in a news release. "I look forward to talking with leaders in education, school superintendents, teachers, parents and others on issues like education mandates and how to help students recover from learning loss during the pandemic."
Glick will serve as chair of the Interim Study Committee on Corrections and Criminal Code as well as the Space Utilization Subcommittee during the summer and fall.
She will also serve on the:
• Interim Study Committee on Agriculture and Natural Resources;
• Legislative Council;
• Indiana Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission; and
• Board of Trustees of the State Museum and Historic Sites Corporation.
Glick represents the western four townships of DeKalb County, including Garrett and Corunna.
Legislators will meet over the summer and fall months to discuss topics approved by the bipartisan Legislative Council, which is comprised of 16 voting members — eight from the Senate and eight from the House of Representatives.
To view study committee agendas and stream hearings online, visit iga.in.gov.
