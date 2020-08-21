AUBURN — Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry will be holding its annual “Meat the Need" benefit on Saturday, Sept. 12, at Kruse Plaza in Auburn.
A dinner will be catered by Dutch Heritage. This event will feature raffles, a silent auction and live auction.
"We hope the community joins us so that we can raise the funds necessary to continue to provide this service,” said Debra Treesh, executive director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “Proceeds will aid in paying processing fees on large game and livestock, with the meat being given to food banks, pantries and soup kitchens that continuously work to protect the most vulnerable and under-served in our communities.”
“Thank you to all those who have donated for this event,” said Becca Stezowski, event director of Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. “We have some exciting new donations this year, including a lease on 120-acres of hunting land and a trip to Yellowstone — and much more.”
Pre-registration is required. Registration forms are available online at hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org, at Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry’s office at 4490-A S.R. 327, Garrett ,or by contacting Treesh at 233-1444 for additional options.
