AUBURN — Eckhart Public Library will offer a safety and consent workshop aimed at educators and service providers Saturday, Oct. 26, from 1-3 p.m. at the Willennar Genealogy Center, 700 S. Jackson St., Auburn.
Staff from the Multicultural Efforts to End Sexual Assault, through the Purdue Extension Office, will be providing educators, service providers and professionals with culturally relevant tools and knowledge to prevent sexual violence and promote healthy relationships for people of all ages. People can register for this free program at tinyurl.com/eckhart-register.
The library is highlighting one of its newest items, “Fabio, The World’s Greatest Flamingo Detective: The Case of the Missing Hippo” by Laura James and illustrated by Emily Fox. Famous flamingo detective Fabio and giraffe sidekick Gilbert must investigate when a singing hippo disappears before an important show. Find this children’s title at the Auburn Plaza location.
Here’s what else is happening around the library campus next week:
• Food drive for veterans: The library is collecting nonperishable food, hygiene items, gloves, hats, scarves, gas cards, and Walmart gift cards for veterans all month long. Items may be dropped off at any Eckhart Public Library location, Auburn Brewing Company, the Auburn Parks and Recreation Department office, 1500 S. Cedar St., and Parkview DeKalb Hospital, parking Lot B, door 1. Food items cannot be expired and clothing must be new. All items will be donated to the VA for its food pantry and veterans services.
• Eckhart Envoys Homeschool Program: Homeschool students in grade school or middle school will have the chance to learn about countries and cultures from around the world Monday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Learning STEAM through Legos: Explore science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics and interact with peers Monday from 1-2 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Between the Layers — A Journey of Art Restoration with Debra Selden: Join Eckhart Public Library and art conservator Debra Selden for a conversation about the restoration of the historic Robert Grafton painting, “The Battle of Fair Oaks,” and the tools and techniques used in the process Tuesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., Auburn. This painting is over 100 years old and was commissioned for Charles Eckhart by his sons. “The Battle of Fair Oaks” has never left Eckhart Public Library, even in the aftermath of the 2017 fire.
• Babies and Books: The library’s youngest friends will explore new themes and ideas through reading, play, creating and more Wednesday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Teen Garden Club: All are welcome for an hour of gardening fun Wednesday from 3:30-4:30 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Lego Club: The group will meet Wednesday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library.
• Family Storytime: The group will meet Wednesday from 6:30-7 p.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Story Explorers: Growing and learning library friends will access a world of creativity and discovery before heading to preschool Thursday from 10-10:30 a.m. at the Auburn Plaza location.
• Kids in the Kitchen: Children and teens can learn their way around food prep, food from other cultures, and what goes into good eating Thursday from 4-5 p.m. at the Teen Library. Children under 7 will need a parent or guardian present.
• Teen Magic: The Gathering Club: Teens are invited to join Friday from 5-7 p.m. at the Teen Library. Both beginners and experts alike are invited to play, learn, and discuss this card game. Most games are played in commander format, but standard games also are played.
