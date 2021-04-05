AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners’ move to appoint the county’s next planning director did not sit well with two members of the county Plan Commission.
Commissioners voted last week to change the county’s Unified Development Ordinance, giving themselves the authority to hire the new director, instead of the Plan Commission.
Commissioners need to choose a new planning administrator because Chris Gaumer left that job in March to take a position with the City of Fort Wayne Redevelopment Department.
“I strongly disagree with this — really strongly disagree with this,” County Councilman William VanWye said at a council meeting Monday, raising his voice to a high pitch. “Why do you take that away from me?”
VanWye serves on the Plan Commission, as well as the County Council.
Commissioners said last week that they are elected officials, while the Plan Commission members are appointed by the commissioners. The commissioners also hire all other county department directors except for the planning director, they added.
“We are the elected. You are the appointed,” County Commissioners President Bill Hartman told VanWye. “We’ll have to agree to disagree,” he added.
VanWye was not alone in raising questions.
Sarah Delbecq, president of the Plan Commission, said the county’s Unified Development Ordinance says very clearly that the Plan Commission hires staff members.
Changing the ordinance requires a meeting with public notice, Delbecq said.
“Last Monday, a change came and we didn’t know about it,” she said. “My understanding of what happened last week is it got passed on three readings in a single meeting.”
The discussion was cut short when the County Council’s attorney, Donald Stuckey, intervened.
“I don’t know that any of it has anything to do with the County Council,” Stuckey said.
“This does lie between the Plan Commission and the commissioners,” Council President Rick Ring said. As he closed the topic, he added that he agrees with Hartman.
