Local police make 7 arrests Aug. 22-26
AUBURN — Law enforcement officers working in DeKalb County made 7 arrests between Aug. 22-26, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Kenneth Morrill, 36, of the 300 block of West Jefferson Street, Albion, was arrested at 4:44 p.m. Aug. 22 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony and driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jonas Sullivan, 27, of the 20000 block of Patterson Road, Lakeville, was arrested at 1:40 a.m. Aug. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jose Gallegos, 34, of the 400 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Aug. 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Laura Gilmore, 45, of the 1100 block of Cindy Street, Auburn, was arrested at 11:10 p.m. Aug. 23 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A misdemeanor.
Tharren Caldwell, 30, of the 500 block of Norris Court, Columbia City, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. Aug. 24 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Tod Wolfinger, 53, of the 400 block of Western Street, Rome City, was arrested at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 by Garrett Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony and driving while suspended with prior, with a habitual offender enhancement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Justin Wilson, 33, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 2 p.m. Aug. 26 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.