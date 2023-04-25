AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 13 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I April 12-19.
Brady A. Sparkman of the 800 block of South Cowen Street, Garrett, was fined $100 for disorderly conduct, a Class B misdemeanor.
Dale E. Evans of the 400 block of South Van Buren Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in jail, all suspended except 180 days, for neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for 34 days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for two years.
Paige N. McAtee of the 900 block of Conrad Street, Fort Wayne, was fined $200 for a violation of driving conditions, a Class C misdemeanor.
Ryan Poppe of the 200 block of West Main Street, Anna, Ohio, was fined $250 for possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
Adam M. Grote of the 200 block of South S.R. 327, Angola, was sentenced to 540 days in jail, all suspended except five days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Kevin W. Souder of the 100 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was sentenced to two years of incarceration, all suspended except one year, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence and his driving license was suspended for one year.
Hannah E. Moreno of the 600 block of East Main Street, Butler, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for possession or use of a legend drug or precursor, a Class A misdemeanor.
Demarquis Darnell Reed of the 2900 block of Reynolds Street, Muskegon, Michigan, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with credit for 77 days served while the case was pending, for dealing in marijuana, a Level 6 felony.
Mark Edward Mitchell Jr. of the 5800 block of North S.R. 49, Rensselaer, was sentenced to one year of incarceration, with credit for 14 days served, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Christopher Allen Martinez of the 3800 block of East U.S. 20, Angola, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.8 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and his driving license was suspended for 60 days.
Ashley Megan Ball of the 4900 block of East 600 North, Kendallville, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. Her driving license was suspended for 90 days.
Daniel W. Stoner of the 3000 block of C.R. 57, Butler, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle with an alcohol concentration of at least 0.8 but less than 0.15, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days. His driving license was suspended for 45 days.
Terrance L. Jackson Jr. of the 1100 block of Lake Forest Drive, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to four days in jail, with credit for two days served while the case was pending, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
