Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, courthouse, Auburn.
5 p.m. — Waterloo Main Street Committee, Town Hall.
5:30 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, meeting with all departments of the town, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
6 p.m. DeKalb County Board of Zoning Appeals, commissioners court, DeKalb County Courthouse.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Board of Zoning Appeals, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Ashley Town Council, Ashley Community Center, 500 S. Gonser.
7 p.m. — DeKalb Eastern school board, 300 E. Washington St., Butler. The agenda includes contracts, leaves, resignations and retirements and cancellation of old checks.
Tuesday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Plan Commission Plat Committee, courthouse, Auburn.
6 p.m. — Auburn Plan Commission, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — Eckhart Public Library board of trustees, meeting at Community Foundation of DeKalb County, 700 S. Main St., Auburn.
6 p.m. — Waterloo Town Council, Waterloo Grant Township Public Library.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Waterloo Park Board, Town Hall.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, second floor, courthouse.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 210 E. Ninth St.
6 p.m. — DeKalb Central school board, work session to discuss the upcoming school board agenda items and strategic planning, Superintendent’s Office, 3326 C.R. 427, Waterloo.
6:30 p.m. — Maumee River Basin Commission, Allen County Public Library Dupont branch, conference room, 536 E. Dupont Rd., Fort Wayne.
