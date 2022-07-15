AUBURN — A homeless man was arrested after leading police on a vehicle chase through at least one industrial property and onto county roads Thursday, Auburn Police said.
Joe Smithson, 56, was taken into custody after the pursuit. He has been charged with resisting law enforcement, possession of a narcotic drug and possession of a syringe, all Level 6 felonies; driving while suspended with a prior offense, a Class A misdemeanor; and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
At 1:30 p.m., Auburn Police were called to the 500 block of Touring Drive for a possible medical emergency, with a report of a male slumped over the wheel of a truck.
Upon making contact with the driver — later identified as Smithson — police determined he was possibly under the influence of a narcotic drug. When officers requested his information, police said Smithson placed the vehicle into gear and fled from the scene.
Officers pursued Smithson down to Auburn Drive, where he turned into Metal Technologies. Police said Smithson drove through grass, causing damage to the property, and eventually exited onto Diehl Road and headed south.
Police said Smithson turned west onto C.R. 50 — a dead-end road — where his truck became disabled in tall weeds. Smithson was taken into custody with no injuries to him or officers.
Smithson told police he fled due to having an active arrest warrant in Allen County.
Police conducted an inventory of Smithson's truck prior to it being impounded. Police located hypodermic needles and a substance that field-tested positive for fentanyl in the truck.
Officers checked the pursuit route and located other hypodermic needles that were believed to have been tossed from the vehicle.
Auburn Police were assisted by units from the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department.
