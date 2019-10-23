AUBURN — Fall taxes for DeKalb County property owners are due Tuesday, Nov. 12, DeKalb County Treasurer Sandra Wilcox announced.
Fall tax statements were mailed in April along with spring bills.
There are several ways to make payment including a convenient option to pay at a local bank, Wilcox said.
BY MAIL: Payments may be mailed to DeKalb County Treasurer, 100 S. Main St., Auburn, IN 46706. Include payment coupons with a valid phone number on your check. Payment by mail is considered on time when postmarked by the U.S. Post Office on or before the due date of Nov. 12. Please include a stamped self-addressed envelope for a receipt. Otherwise, your canceled check will serve as your receipt.
ONLINE: Directly from your bank account at co.dekalb.in.us/treasurer. There are no fees to pay from your checking/savings account. You may use a credit card but a user fee of 2.6% will be assessed.
IN PERSON: The DeKalb County Treasurer’s Office is located on the second floor of the DeKalb County Courthouse. Business hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday thru Friday.
The courthouse will be closed Nov. 5 for Election Day and Nov. 11 for Veterans Day.
Visitors must use the north entrance (7th Street). Cell phones are not allowed in the courthouse.
LOCAL BANKS: Must have payment coupons. Residents do not need to be a bank customer to pay property taxes at any of these locations:
• Community State Bank located at 708 W. 7th St., Auburn;
• Horizon Bank branches at 212 W. 7th St., Auburn; 1212 S. Randolph St., Garrett or 625 S. Wayne St., Waterloo.
For questions regarding payment, contact the treasurer’s office at 925-2712 or visit the website at co.dekalb.in.us.
