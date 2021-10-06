AUBURN — A man’s lengthy criminal history, along with his failure to successfully complete a drug court program, contributed to him receiving a seven-year prison sentence from DeKalb Superior II Court Judge Monte Brown Monday.
Roger Storey, formerly of Garrett and who currently is incarcerated, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony, as part of a plea agreement. He was sentenced to three years in prison, with an additional four years for being a habitual offender.
DeKalb County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Neal Blythe recommended the seven-year sentence, noting Storey’s significant criminal history that includes six prior misdemeanor convictions and nine prior felony convictions.
Blythe said Storey was given a “significant opportunity” to work on his addiction issues through the Noble County Drug Court, but was terminated for unsuccessfully making it through the program.
Blythe said Storey has “performed poorly at best” on probation and community supervision programs and recommended that all of Storey’s sentence be served at the Department of Correction.
Storey’s attorney, Kevin Likes, also noted Storey’s substance abuse issue. He asked Brown to consider allowing Storey to serve some of his sentence on community corrections later.
Storey acknowledged his failure in the drug court program.
“I took a bad turn and back to what I knew,” he added.
Brown told Storey the drug court program was a “huge opportunity” with tools and people available to him. Brown said Storey succumbed to his addiction rather than leaning on the tools available.
“You are where you are at because you were unable to deal with your addictions,” Brown told Storey.
Brown said he will consider a sentence modification at some point in the future. Storey received credit for 221 days served while the case was pending.
Also in Superior Court II Monday:
• Andrew Jones of the 9600 block of North 1000 East, Kendallville, was sentenced to three years in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. He received credit for 289 days served in jail while the case was pending.
• Derek Hicks of the 600 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was sentenced to four years of incarceration, all suspended except 51 days that already have been served, for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony. He was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence. As a term of probation he must successfully complete the Serenity House program.
• James Moore of the 1000 block of Angela Avenue, Auburn, received a one-year suspended sentence and one year of probation for domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor. As a term of probation he must complete a non-violence program.
