AUBURN — DeKalb Circuit Court Judge Kurt Grimm and his staff are using video technology to ensure that the court continues to operate despite the DeKalb County Courthouse being closed to the public.
This week, Grimm provided an update on court operations and measures that have been implemented in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 18, the Indiana Supreme Court authorized DeKalb County courts to implement special measures that would allow the courts to continue to function but help stem the COVID-19 virus outbreak.
Grimm said all Circuit Court staff members currently are working remotely and have been equipped with the necessary tools to function as effectively as if they were on-site at the courthouse.
“All electronic filings are processed daily. Physical filings by self-represented individuals experience only slight delay from ordinary time frames which existed prior to the courthouse closing,” Grimm said.
Under a court-declared judicial emergency, Grimm is conducting essential hearings in cases where the court determines there is an emergency or that circumstances require a prompt hearing.
“The hearings that are being conducted are accomplished using the Microsoft Teams video program,” Grimm explained. “The Circuit Court staff has invested many hours working with public defenders, local lawyers, the prosecutor’s office, as well as the Department of Child Services, through ‘mock’ or training hearings, to make sure everyone can effectively utilize the program and participate.”
Grimm said that while not being deemed essential or an emergency, the court conducted the most recent Veterans Court session by way of remote video technology.
“It was good to see our veterans, share their successes and hear how they were coping with the social-distancing restrictions,” Grimm said. “They truly are fine and honorable men, and it continues to be my privilege and pleasure to be their Veterans Court judge.”
Grimm said nonessential and nonemergency hearings are being continued.
“The court staff effort involved in scheduling and facilitating remote hearings is substantial, and the overall time involved greatly exceeds in-court hearings, thus only certain matters take priority on the court’s docket,” Grimm explained.
He said the court is “moving rapidly” toward resuming the normal juvenile delinquency docket by way of remote video hearings. As skill and familiarity with remote hearings increases, so, too, will the expansion of virtual hearings, he added.
“The recent coronavirus event forced the Circuit Court to react very rapidly to what were immediate changes. Our county is very fortunate that we are blessed with a highly talented IT staff who can respond quickly to unanticipated demands. In addition, the support of county government, and especially Commissioner Bill Hartman and Auditor Jan Bauman, allowed the administration of justice to continue without interruption, even though under certain necessary limitations,” Grimm said.
