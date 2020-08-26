DeKalb Community Orchestra meets Sunday
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Community Orchestra will conduct an information meeting from 3-4 p.m. Sunday at the Auburn First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. 7th St. Those attending should enter through the west side of the building.
Anyone, all ages, interested in playing a string instrument, is welcome to attend.
Church cancels ice cream social
WATERLOO — Barker’s Chapel, located at the corner of C.R. 39 and C.R. 4, five miles north of Waterloo, has canceled its annual Labor Day weekend ice cream social.
Butler Dental Group 5K race is Saturday
BUTLER — The 10th annual and final Butler Dental Group 5K race will take place Saturday.
Registration is at 7 a.m., with the race at 8 a.m., starting at the office, 106 E. Green St. There is a $20 registration fee, with 100 percent of the fees going to the Spencerville Covered Bridge restoration project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.