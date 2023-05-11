AUBURN — Auburn Main Street has been designated as an Affiliate Main Street America program for meeting rigorous performance standards.
Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of affiliate programs to recognize their commitment to create meaningful improvements to their downtowns using preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach.
“We are very proud to acknowledge this year’s 412 Affiliate Main Street America programs, and their steadfast dedication to nurture economically and culturally vibrant downtown districts,” said Hannah White, interim president and CEO of Main Street America.
“The increase in the size and impact of our network speaks volumes to the power of the Main Street movement to respond to the needs of local communities and drive innovative solutions.”
In 2022, Main Street America programs generated $6.2 billion in local reinvestment, helped open 7,657 net new businesses, facilitated the creation of 29,174 net new jobs, catalyzed the rehabilitation of 10,688 historic buildings, and leveraged 1,528,535 volunteer hours. On average, for every dollar that a Main Street program spent to support their operations, it generated $24.07 of new investment back into their downtown communities.
Collectively, two million people live or work within the boundaries of designated Main Street America districts. An estimated workforce of 1.1 million people contribute their skills and expertise to advancing the missions of these historic downtowns and commercial corridors.
The Auburn Main Street’s performance is annually evaluated by Indiana Main Street which works in partnership with Main Street America to identify the local programs that are committed to comprehensive, place-based revitalization efforts and achieving meaningful community outcomes.
In the past year, there has been $2,237,500 in private investment in downtown Auburn. The organization services 152 downtown businesses. It engaged 10,400 people through Main Street organization programing. It held 20 events in 2022 and had 28 community volunteers with over 2,225 hours.
The organization just completed the strategic investment plan phase of the $2 million Hoosier Enduring Legacy Program (HELP) with the City of Auburn, Office of Community and Rural Affairs, and will be selecting projects to fund in the coming months.
The organization also completed the revamping of its facade grant program.
The Junior Main Street program began meeting at DeKalb High School. This program is giving youth a chance to contribute to meaningful change to communities where they live, work and play. They are currently working with the Auburn Parks Department on upgrading the drinking water capabilities in five Auburn community parks and are meeting with the community, strategizing, and learning about the grant process.
This year’s First Fridays will have a night market included during the warmer months on Main Street. Vendors can sign up through the night market link on the organization’s Facebook page.
Auburn Main Street is a part of a larger network of Main Street organizations. As an Indiana Main Street accredited organization, it is recognized as one of 24 communities at this level for Indiana Main Street.
“This means that we are effectively working on all four points of economic revitalization for our downtown which focuses on design, promotion, organization, and economic vitality,” said Auburn Main Street executive director Ann Finchum.
“We are thrilled to work with our partners to make a difference in the community that we live, work, and play in. It takes time, effort, and a committed group of people working together to strive for continued improvement in the community that we love,” Finchum added.
