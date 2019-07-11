WATERLOO — The Waterloo Town Council will seek community input on how the town should deal with the problem of feral cats.
During its meeting Tuesday night, the council discussed a possible cat ordinance and ways to deal with stray and feral cats in the town.
Last month, the council heard a complaint about a large number of stray cats on West Maple Street, and that some neighbors are feeding the wild cats.
Tuesday deputy town manager Pam Howard said she had discussed the matter with Steuben County officials. That county has an arrangement with a volunteer who traps the cats, takes them to local veterinarians to be spayed or neutered, and then takes the cats back to the original place they were found and releases them, she told the council.
Howard said she was told that the practice has been very successful in controlling the feral cat population.
“It seems like it’s a community problem,” Councilman Ken Surber said.
“I think the community should be involved in helping with this problem … I’d like to have community input.”
Howard suggested the first step would be to have a community meeting.
“We need to find a solution,” Councilman Nathan Diehl said.
Council members agreed, but have not yet set a date for the meeting.
In other business Tuesday:
The council appointed Justin Chaple to the Redevelopment Commission. He will replace Pat Williams, who has resigned.
In her monthly report, Town Manager Tena Woenker said the town is looking for a sexton for the Waterloo Cemetery. Eugene Williams has resigned from the position. Currently, cemetery issues are being handled by the town office.
Woenker announced the Waterloo Fire Department will host a celebration in honor of its 150th anniversary July 27 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the department, 305 Sheridan St.
The council approved spending up to $3,500 to have the town’s ordinances posted online.
During discussion on the town’s mobile home ordinance, council members agreed there are standards in the ordinance that are not being followed at Concord Manufactured Community, a mobile home park on the town’s northeast side.
Town Marshal Jay Oberholtzer said road conditions in the mobile home park are so bad in places that it could cause a problem for emergency equipment access.
Council member Jess Jessup proposed sending a letter to the park’s owner stating the violations and that town expects the park to be maintained to standards in the ordinance.
Howard and Woenker will make a list of specific violations and give them to town attorney David Kruse, who will write a letter to the park owner.
Surber reported the redevelopment commission has re-instituted its Waterloo Pride program that recognizes residents for maintaining and beautifying their properties and yards. So far, residents of a property on Chestnut Street have been recognized for beautifying their yard, Surber said.
