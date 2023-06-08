Van Hall graduates from The Citadel
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Ethan Van Hall of Spencerville graduated during the South Carolina Corps of Cadets commencement ceremony May 6 at The Citadel.
The South Carolina Corps of Cadets Class of 2023 are now part of the Long Gray Line.
Van Hall earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in criminal justice.
