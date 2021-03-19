AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 11 people for criminal offenses during hearings Monday through Wednesday in DeKalb Superior Court I .
John F. Bradley of the 100 block of Lane 271, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was sentenced to 360 days of incarceration, all suspended except 180 days, for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 180 days and was fined $300. His driving license was suspended for one year.
O.C. Johnson of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was fined $150 for operating a vehicle never having received a license, a Class C misdemeanor.
Cole M. Hankins of the 800 block of Harbor Court, Rome City, was sentenced to eight years of incarceration, with credit for 366 days already served, for burglary, a Level 4 felony.
Jamier Ingraffia of the 200 block of South Franklin Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration, all suspended except 30 days, for counterfeiting, a Level 6 felony. He was fined $250.
Tyler Schlaak of the 100 block of North Randolph Street, Garrett, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration and fined $100 for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jessan Hardesty of the 300 block of Depot Crossing, Waterloo, received a 20-day suspended sentence and 180 days of probation, for battery, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kerstin Price of the 900 block of Griswold Court, Auburn, was sentenced to six days in jail and fined $100 for being a minor consuming alcohol, a Class C misdemeanor.
David Bussing of the 800 block of East High Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 12 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, He was placed on probation and fined $200.
Denzil White of Brookside Manor, Goshen, was fined $200 for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor.
Nicholas Spears of the 4300 block of West 50 North, Angola, was sentenced to 90 days of incarceration, all suspended except 24 days, for operating a vehicle with a unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for one year and was fined $100. His driving license was suspended for one year.
Jason Jordan of the 300 block of Fuller Street, Nashville, Michigan, was sentenced to 180 days of incarceration and was fine $150 for operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration, a Class A misdemeanor. His driving license was suspended for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.